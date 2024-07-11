"Brothers, can you relate...": Irfan Pathan shares hilarious meme on spat with brother Yusuf during match

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, setting up sibling relationship goals, posted a hilarious meme on his mix-up and verbal spat with his brother Yusuf Pathan during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Pathan posted a video of him and Yusuf having a spat while attempting a run, with caption "Brothers when they are alone". Later on came a scene of he and Yusuf sharing a hug, titled "Brothers in front of parents".

Poking fun at the nature of fights between siblings that are common within any household, Pathan wrote in caption, "Brothers can you relate".

South Africa Champions defeated India Champions while Australia Champions prevailed over West Indies Champions in the last two league games of the World Championship of Legends 2024 here at County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday.

With that, the league stage came to an end and the league finally has its four semi-finalists. Pakistan Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the first semi-final while the second will be played between Australia and India on Friday (July 12). The winners of the respective games will play the summit clash on July 13.

Riding upon blistering half-centuries from opener Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi, the South Africa Champions posted a total of 210/8 in 20 overs, and the bowlers restricted India to 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs to end their campaign on a winning note. Synman, who scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the previous game, once again showcased his batting prowess and blasted 73 off 43 balls (10x4s, 3x6s) to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Later, Levi smashed a 25-ball 60, with 5 sixes and as many boundaries, and helped his team dominate the middle overs. While the Indian bowlers did make a strong comeback in the death overs, they could not prevent the Proteas from posting a big total. Harbhajan Singh (4/25) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the Turbanator rolled back the clock with his off-spin bowling.

Indian openers failed to give their team a good start in the run chase and their top five were back in the dugout with just 77 runs on the board in 11.3 overs. Yusuf Pathan (54* off 44) and Irfan Pathan (35 off 21) shared a vital stand but could not help their side cross the finish line as the asking rate kept getting higher. India lost the game by 54 runs eventually.

