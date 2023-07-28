Bumrah fully fit, set to make long-awaited comeback during T20 series against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is set for a comeback during the three-match T20I series in Ireland from August 18, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday.“Bumrah is totally fit and may go to Ireland,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after a meeting of the World Cup host associations in New Delhi.

The pacer is in the final sta­ges of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after undergoing back surgery in March. He has not played since the T20I series at home against Australia last September.Following the Ireland T20Is, India’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. A three-match ODI series against Australia at home in September will fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup.Team India captain Rohit Sharma, speaking ahead of the opening ODI against the West Indies on Thursday, also exuded confidence about Bumrah’s return.

“The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important... If he gets to play then it’s good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match-fitness, match-feel are some key components, which are missing,” Rohit said at a media conference in Bridgetown.