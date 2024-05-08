"Bumrah is doing really well for India...": West Indies pace legend Courtney Walsh

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh said that it is difficult to predict who will win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA this year and expects some high-quality cricket to be played in the tournament.

The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in Venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

Speaking to ANI, Walsh said at the sidelines of the launch of BIG Cricket League in Delhi, "It is difficult to predict who will win. I think we are going to see some quality cricket in this World Cup. The best team will come out on top. The West Indies conditions are good, suit quality cricket and it will be a fantastic World Cup."

Coming to the Indian bowlers, Walsh, who took 746 international wickets in his 337-match international career, Walsh said that, "Jasprit Bumrah is doing well for India. India has a great set of bowlers and so do other teams. The ones who execute well will come out on top. I just watch them and enjoy their skill set, do not like comparing."

Speaking about the league, Walsh said that in the BIG Cricket League, amateurs will get to play against professional international players.

"There will be 10 amateurs per team and six will get to play along with the professional players. Trials took place for this since eight to ten months all over India," he added.

In 12 matches at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI), Bumrah has taken 18 wickets at an average of 16.50, with the best figures of 5/21. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Coming to the mega event, India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

India is placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

