Bumrah on brink of unlocking two major milestones during MI-SRH clash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 : Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is just two and one wickets each away from unlocking two big milestones in his T20 career, one of which will involve overtaking his long-time teammate Lasith Malinga.

When Mumbai Indians (MI) face a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, all eyes will be on Bumrah, who is just two wickets away from becoming his franchise's leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also completing his 300 T20 wickets.

Coming to the first milestone, Bumrah is currently at 169 IPL wickets in 137 matches at an average of 22.68, with best figures of 5/10. He has taken two five-wicket hauls and is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. On the other hand, Bumrah's long-time teammate, Malinga, an MI legend, is the eighth-highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps at an average of 19.79, with best figures of 5/13.

The highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has taken 214 wickets at an average of 22.63, with the best figures of 5/40.

With one more wicket, Bumrah will become the fourth Indian with 300 T20 wickets, joining Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Chahal (373 scalps).

Currently, Bumrah has 299 wickets in 237 matches at an average of 20.51, with best figures of 5/10.

The highest wicket-taker in T20s is Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, with 640 wickets in 470 matches at an average of 18.34, with best figures of 6/17.

In this IPL season so far, after missing some matches due to injury, Bumrah made a return during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium. In four matches so far, he has taken four scalps at an average of 29.75 and an economy rate of 7.43, with best figures of 2/25.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran.

