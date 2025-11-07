Bumrah one T20I wicket away from achieving unprecedented all-format feat for Indian team

Brisbane [Australia], November 7 : Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah stands just one wicket away from history. While he is just one wicket away from becoming the second from his team to complete 100 T20I wickets, he would also become the first Indian with 100 wickets or more across all formats if he gets one during the final T20I against Australia at Brisbane.

The final T20I between Australia and India will take place at Brisbane on Saturday, with India leading the series 1-1. So far in the T20I series, Bumrah has taken three wickets in three matches at an average of 26.33, with best figures of 2/26 and an economy rate of 6.58.

So far in 79 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7 and an economy rate of 6.36. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is behind Arshdeep Singh (105 wickets in 67 matches).

In 50 Tests, Bumrah has taken 226 runs at an average of 19.83, with best figures of 6/27 and 15 five-wicket hauls. He is India's 12th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

In ODIs, Bumrah is at the 16th spot, with 149 wickets in 89 matches and 88 innings at an average of 23.55, with best figures of 6/19, two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman.

