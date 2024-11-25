Perth [Australia], November 25 : Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah swelled with emotions when he talked about the presence of his son Angad, during India's memorable Test victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth on Monday.

India took just four days to make the 3-0 home Test series whitewash against New Zealand feel like a distant memory.

With his scorching pace and his impressive captaincy skill set, Bumrah was the prime architect behind Australia's downfall.

As India added another golden chapter to the list of their constantly growing stories of overseas success, Bumrah is looking forward to telling his son about the memorable victories he has been a part of.

"You know, this is my first test when my son is also here. So, I'll cherish it with my son, and I'll remember this for a while. My wife and my son came to watch the match. So, he was pointing out that we won the match. So, it's very special," Bumrah said in the post-match press conference.

"He's very young now, but when he grows up, I have a lot of stories to tell him. He was very young, and he was in Perth. You know, we won a very important win. He also came to the T20 World Cup. So, he doesn't know all this now, but when he grows up, I can tell him," he added.

The victory became more of a "special" affair on a personal note for Bumrah as the record-defining 295-run victory marked his first as the Indian Test captain.

"A special win, the first win as a captain. Very happy with that and more happy with the performance of the team, yes, we were put under pressure, and then the character was shown. So I'm very, very happy with that," he noted.

Even though India dominated the majority of the sessions apart from the first two on the opening day, Bumrah tried to put himself in a tough scenario to make the job easier for the new faces who broke into the Test setup.

"Whenever, you know, tough scenarios come, I look at myself to how I can contribute, even when I'm not the captain. So whenever tough scenarios are there, I look at answers that, okay, if I'm going to bowl at this moment, what can I do?" he said.

"So, in this moment, we were, you know, a new side. So, I automatically wanted to put myself in tough scenarios whenever we needed to do something. I was trying to put myself in that tough scenario to make the job a little bit easier for the new guys coming in because, you know, it's not very easy in the first go to take a lot of responsibility. You still need to find your feet when you're just starting," he added.

