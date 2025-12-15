CA, ECB pay tribute to Bondi Beach terror attack victims

Sydney [Australia], December 15 : Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney.

Sixteen people were killed when gunmen opened fire on crowds celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday evening at Bondi Beach in Sydney, as per ESPNcricinfo.

In a joint statement, both CA and ECB expressed shock at the Bondi Beach tragedy, offering condolences and support to the victims, their families, the Jewish community, and all affected.

The two boards said, "Everybody at Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board is horrified by the tragic events at Bondi Beach yesterday evening. All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time. Our condolences go out to all those affected. We stand with you."

The Australian cricket team's captain, Pat Cummins, expressed heartbreak over the tragedy, sent support to victims and the Jewish community, and urged people to donate blood.

Posting on Instagram, Cummins said, "Absolutely devastated by the horror last night in Bondi. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the people of Bondi and our Jewish community during this time. If you can, please book an appointment to donate blood."

Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon, who lives in Sydney, said: "It was a horrific day for everyone involved, and we stand by them, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. But nothing I'm going to say right now is going to make anyone feel any better. But other than that, we're thinking of them, and hopefully they can get through this," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Both Australia and England will face off against each other in Adelaide for the third Test of the ongoing Ashes series from December 17. Australia are leading the five-match Test series by 2-0.

