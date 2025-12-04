Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4 : With an aim to extend the deep bond between The Cricket Association of Bengal and the Army, CAB President Sourav Ganguly and CAB Treasurer Sanjay Das on Thursday met and exchanged greetings with Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM GOC, Headquarters - Bengal Sub Area.

Also present for the occasion were Colonel Tarun Tyagi, Col. Land, Headquarters Bengal Sub Area; Lt. Colonel. Prashant Sinha, SO Land, HQ Bengal Sub Area and Chinmay Nayak, CEO (CAB). Ganguly also presented Major General Moghe with a replica of the 'Freedom Trophy'.

During the first official meeting at the GOC office, Bengal Sub Area, post taking charge as the President of CAB, Ganguly had a lengthy discussion with the Army top-brass on the re-development of the iconic Eden Gardens, on how the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 could be staged in a bigger and better manner and other various areas how the bond between the Association and Army could be made stronger.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, with the 20-team tournament running till March 8. A total of six sides will be in action on the opening day, including the titleholders India, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Men in Blue will face the USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men's T20 World Cup crown.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team ICC tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who captained the reigning champions India to glory at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, has been announced as the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor