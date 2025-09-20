CABI Chairman meets President of India Droupadi Murmu presents details of Women's T20 World Cup, for the Blind

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and presented details of the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, scheduled from November 11 to 25, 2025, in India.

He was accompanied by Meenakashi Lekhi, former MP, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the tournament, as per a release from CABI.

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches scheduled in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo. This historic first-of-its-kind tournament will bring together teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA, featuring 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale.

Speaking about his interaction with the President, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI, said, "It was a privilege to meet the Hon'ble President and present details of this landmark event that celebrates inclusion, courage, and the sporting spirit of visually impaired women cricketers across the world."

Meenakashi Lekhi, former Union Minister and Chairperson of the Organising Committee, added, "The Hon'ble President is an inspiration to all women. Specially-abled men and women are deeply grateful for the support she has extended to this cause throughout the journey."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that if Pakistan qualifies for the final, the summit clash will also take place in Colombo. Organised by CABI, the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the World Cup reflects India's global leadership in creating inclusive and equitable sporting platforms, especially for women athletes with disabilities.

This landmark event follows India's golden triumph two years ago, when the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team created history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, defeating Australia in the finals.

Now, with the world watching, the Indian women are ready to take guard, play fearless cricket, and script yet another historic chapter on home soil.

India's Squad for the Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, 2025

B1 Category: Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka)

B2 Category: Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha)

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Karnataka - Captain), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra - Vice Captain), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh).

