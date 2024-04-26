Cameron Green continues fine run against SRH, delivers match-winning performance for RCB

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green came up with a match-winning performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, continuing his fine form against the Orange Army.

In the match held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Green played a valuable cameo of 37* in 20 balls, with five fours at a strike rate of 185.00. Later while bowling, he ended up with figures of 2/12, getting the scalps of SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With this, he continued his good run against SRH. In IPL 2024 while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), Green had scored 64 in 40 balls and taken a wicket conceding 29 runs in four overs. In the next match held at Wankhede, Green scored an unbeaten 100* in 47 balls, with eight fours and eight fours. He got the 'Player of the Match' award in both games.

In seven matches in IPL 2024, Green has scored 111 runs at an average of 22.00 and at a strike rate of just over 127, with the best score of 37*. He has also taken six wickets at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.85.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37* in 20 balls with five fours) and Swapnil Singh (12* in six balls, with a four and six) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31 in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is at the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor