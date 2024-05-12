Can improve on lot of areas: BAN skipper Shanto on defeat against ZIM in 5th T20I

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 12 : Following his side's 8-wicket loss against Zimbabwe in the 5th T20I match in Dhaka, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said they can improve in a lot of areas after the way they played in the five-game series against the visitors.

Shanto scored 36 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 128.57. He slammed 5 fours and 1 six while batting in the first inning.

Speaking after the match, the Bangladesh skipper accepted they did not start well on Sunday even after getting the opportunity.

Shanto added they are well prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"The way we played this series, we can improve on a lot of areas. We didn't start well. There was an oppurtunity for us. We have prepared well for the WC. Another three games for us to prepare," Shanto said.

Recapping the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first. The hosts displayed a sloppy performance in the first inning. Mahmudullah (54 runs from 44 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (36 runs from 28 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the only stand-out batters for Bangladesh as they pulled them to a total of 157/6.

Blessing Muzarabani (2/22) and Brian Bennett (2/20) led the Zimbabwe bowling attack in the first inning.

During the run chase, Brian Bennett's (70 runs from 49 balls, 5 fours and 5 sixes) and Sikandar Raza's (72* runs from 46 balls, 6 fours and 4 sixes) stupendous performances helped Zimbabwe clinch an 8-wicket win in the final match of the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were sluggish with the bowl as Shakib Al Hasan (1/9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (1/55) were the only wicket-taker for the hosts.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (Wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (C), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (Wk), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

