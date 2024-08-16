Canadian and other Associate nation players sparkle on GT20 Canada stage

Toronto [Canada], August 16 : Global T20 (GT20) Canada has always provided a massive platform to cricketers from ICC Associate Member nations, including the finest of homegrown Canadian talent, to showcase their skills on the stage of North America's marquee T20 league.

Spurred by the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the game's biggest global stars, several Associate cricketers grabbed the spotlight with stirring performances in the recently concluded GT20 Canada's fourth edition, as per a press release from GT20.

Scotland's George Munsey finished on the top of the tournament run charts, while Canada's very own Dilpreet Bajwa followed him as the second-highest run-getter. Players from other Associate nations have made a name for themselves too. The UAE's Junaid Siddique grabbed the second place in the season wicket-tally, while Romario Shepherd finished in the top spot.

Playing for Brampton Wolves, Munsey was the only batter to score two fifties in the recently concluded season. Munsey collected a total of 218 runs at a strike rate of 135.40 in six innings.

The 21-year-old Bajwa also crossed the 200 runs mark in the season. His 206 runs came at a significant strike rate of 145.07 in challenging batting conditions. He also smashed the only century of the fourth season, taking only 55 balls for his unbeaten 100 for table-toppers Montreal Tigers against David Warner-led Brampton Wolves.

Bajwa represented Canada at the recent T20 World Cup, as did his Montreal Tigers team-mate Kaleem Sana, whose nine wickets at an economy rate of only 4.47 put him just behind the legendary Caribbean T20 spinner Sunil Narine, who took 10. The left-arm pacer Sana snared a brilliant hat-trick against Toronto Nationals and soon took another wicket, making it four strikes in five balls.

Meanwhile, Siddique began with a bang for Toronto Nationals, taking three wickets in four deliveries against Vancouver Knights and claiming 14 overall. Draca, with 11 strikes was a key part of Brampton Wolves' campaign, taking three crucial three-wicket hauls.

All of these Canadian and other Associate nation performers elevated the league to a higher level and will look to continue their top performance on the field.

