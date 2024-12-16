"Can't babysit him, needs to get his work ethics right": Shreyas Iyer on struggling Prithvi Shaw

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 : Indian batter and Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)-winning captain Shreyas Iyer stated that his teammate Prithvi Shaw, under scrutiny for inconsistent form and fitness issues, needs to improve his work ethic as no one can "babysit him."

Iyer, who led Mumbai to victory in the SMAT by defeating Madhya Pradesh by five wickets on Sunday, commented that Shaw, grappling with fitness concerns, form, and disciplinary issues for some time, must take responsibility for his actions.

"He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We cannot babysit anyone, right? Every professional playing at this level needs to understand what they should be doing. And he has done it before; it's not like he hasn't. He needs to focus, sit back, put on a thinking cap, and figure things out himself. He will find the answers on his own," he added.

In nine SMAT matches, Shaw scored 197 runs at an average of 21.88 with a strike rate of 156.34, his best score being 49. Although he often got off to explosive starts, he failed to convert them into substantial innings. Shaw also went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction after being released by Delhi Capitals (DC). In the 2024 IPL season, he scored 198 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.75, with a strike rate of 163.64, including a solitary fifty (66).

Shaw, who debuted internationally in 2018 after leading India to victory in the U19 World Cup as captain, has represented India in only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. His career has been marred by poor form, injuries, and disciplinary issues, which have pushed him down the selection order.

Discussing the title-winning Mumbai team, which claimed the SMAT trophy for the second time, Iyer said, "You should see their character and approach both outside the dressing room and on the field. They are fearless, and these are the kinds of players we need to back going forward. For me, personally, whenever I step onto the field, I want to win every game. It doesn't matter who we play; winning is everything for me."

While Mumbai's batting line-up boasted experienced Indian stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Iyer, their bowling attack lacked the same star power. The team relied on players like debutant Suryansh Shedge, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, and Tanush Kotian, who had played only 12, 20, and 24 matches respectively before the tournament. Shardul Thakur was the only bowler with extensive T20 experience, including 25 matches for India.

"If you look at our bowling line-up, there are hardly any established Indian players. We struggled a bit right from the first match [where we conceded 224 against Goa], but the way they demonstrated their skills in the last two games was impressive. They stepped up at the right time when the team needed them. Conceding around 170 on a wicket [in the final in Bengaluru] that improves under lights, making it easier for batters, was commendable," Iyer said.

"All in all, I would say it's fun to have such a great squad," he concluded.

In the final, MP batted first after being put in by Mumbai. A blistering knock from Rajat Patidar (81* off 40 balls, with six fours and six sixes) powered MP to 174/8 in their 20 overs. Dias and Shardul Thakur were Mumbai's top wicket-takers with two wickets each.

During the run chase, Mumbai sealed the win with five wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare, thanks to contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 35 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 30 balls, with four boundaries), and Shedge (36* off 15 balls, with three fours and three sixes).

Suryansh Shedge was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance, which included a quickfire 36 and one wicket.

