"Can't be replaced: Jonny Bairstow reveals attributes assistant coach Kieron Pollard offers

Barbados [West Indies], June 8 : England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow opened up about the impact Kieron Pollard has had on the team since he signed up as the assistant coach of the Three Lions.

At the end of last year, Pollard was added to England's management as an assistant coach for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

With England playing all of their group-stage matches in the Caribbean, the former West Indies star's abundance of experience with the nature of the surface is expected to help England in their title defence.

Apart from the knowledge that Pollard possesses, Bairstow heaped praise on the iconic all-rounder for the winning mentality that he brings with him.

"I don't think there needs much explanation when it comes to Polly. A wealth of experience, a wealth of knowledge, a winning mentality and a guy that's won all around the world that has grown up in these conditions, I think that wealth of knowledge and also that winning mentality is something that can't be replaced," Bairstow said in a pre-match press conference.

"I think everyone will be going to him, that's why he's here, that's why the experience that he's got, like I mentioned, doesn't need to be explained too much more. The guy's done more than 99 per cent of people in T20 cricket all around the world so I think his numbers speak for themselves," he added.

Pollard was a part of West Indies' 2012 Men's T20 World Cup success and has vast experience in the format having played more than 600 matches.

He would be looking to replicate the success with the England team as they continue to work towards defending their crown.

After their first match got washed out due to rain against Scotland, the Jos Buttler-led side will face their arch-rival Australia on Saturday (local time).

England T20 WC squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

