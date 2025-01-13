"Can't compare one generation with the other...": Kapil Dev on Bumrah's bowling workload

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has said that comparing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's workload with players of earlier generations is not appropriate.

Kapil Dev was speaking to the media at a press event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

"Do not compare. You just cannot compare one generation with the other. For instance, our generation did not use to score 300 runs, but nowadays, such scores are easier. But it was not the case in our times," Kapil Dev said answering a query.

Kapil Dev bowled a massive 284 overs during the 1991-92 five-match series against Australia.

Bumrah was crowned the 'Player of the Series' in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, getting 32 wickets at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76. He bowled 151.2 overs in the series and could not bowl in the final innings of the fifth Test due to back issues.

Speaking on the poor form of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kapil said, "They are both big players. When they feel it is not the right time to play, they will hang up their boots on their own.

The 2024-25 season of Tests was miserable for 'Ro-Ko' (Rohit and Virat Kohli), who are India's most prolific modern-day stars. While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.

