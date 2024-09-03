"Can't express in words": Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto after series win against Pakistan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 3 : After clean-sweeping Pakistan in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto heaped praise on the team.

The visitors delivered a dominant performance over two weeks, sweeping the Test series against Pakistan 2-0, despite a rain-affected start to the second Test.

"Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and are very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue. Joy missed out because of a niggle, and the way Shadman batted in the first Test was excellent. And even Zakir in this Test, came out positive and got us the momentum," Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper said the win will give them confidence as they take on India in the next series.

"Next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India. (On Miraz) the way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India. Everyone has chipped in, especially those who weren't getting chances. The four guys who weren't in the XI but helping the team on the field were very impressive. I hope this culture can continue. The party is the manager's call, we have to travel as well but we will go well!" the opener added.

This series victory is also Bangladesh's first Test series win (of two matches or more) against a team other than Zimbabwe and the West Indies, according to the ICC.

The win has boosted Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship standings, propelling them to No. 4 with a points percentage of 45.83, leapfrogging England.

Beginning the fifth day on 42/0, needing 143 more runs to win, Bangladesh got off to a steady start, inching towards the modest target without taking too many risks. They added another 80 runs in the morning session but lost both openers within the space of 12 runs.

Despite the wickets, the experienced duo of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque put together a 57-run stand to keep the visitors on track. Shanto was dismissed soon after lunch for 38, and Mominul perished for 34, causing Bangladesh to stutter slightly towards the end.

However, the veteran pair of Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) and Shakib Al Hasan (21*) persisted and guided Bangladesh over the line without further hiccups.

