"Can't fight your body": Bumrah addresses injury setback, rues chance of bowling on "spiciest wicket"

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : "Frustrated" after his recent injury setback, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah rued the chance to bowl on the "spiciest wicket" of Sydney in the series.

India faced a massive setback after Bumrah suffered from back spasms during Day 2 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After going for scans, Bumrah returned to the dressing room as expectations built around Bumrah's involvement on Day 3.

The stadium erupted in jubilation when Bumrah came out to bat. When India folded on 157, everyone's gaze was fixed on the SCG to see if Bumrah turned up to bowl in the second innings.

When the players formed a team huddle, Bumrah was nowhere to be found, which confirmed his absence with the ball as India failed to defend 161 and conceded a 6-wicket defeat.

Bumrah addressed his recent setback and admitted he had to accept that his body couldn't fight back.

"A little frustrating, but sometimes you have to respect your body, and you can't fight your body. Sometimes you have to accept. Would have loved to bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series. Just had a little discomfort after the first innings," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

The 295-run victory in Perth in the series opener became a distant memory when India fell to a 3-1 series defeat. There were moments when India had the window of opportunity to turn the situation around, but the lack of capitalisation affected India.

For Bumrah, India's failed BGT defence came in a "well-fought" series and a tour that came with a lot of learnings and experiences.

"The chatter was about belief. The other bowlers stepped up in the first innings as well. This morning, the chat was also about belief. Lots of ifs and buts. The whole series was well-fought. Today also, we were there. It was a well-fought series," he said.

"A lot of experience and learnings. A lot of the younger players have come in, and the learnings will help us in future. They have gained a lot of experience, and they will go from strength to strength. It is all about adapting and learning. We will want to take the learnings forward. It was a great series, and congratulations to Australia. We will regroup and go forward from here," he added.

In a series where Indian batters failed to find their rhythm, Jasprit Bumrah covered up for most of the shortcomings with his searing spells. He ended the series as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps to his name and was crowned as the Player of the Series.

