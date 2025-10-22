"Can't find an answer...": Ashwin slams Sarfaraz Khan's omission from India A squad for South Africa A games

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed wonder over domestic stalwart Sarfaraz Khan's omission from India A series at home against South Africa, saying that he feels "very sad and sorry" for the right-hander as the "doors have been shut" on him.

Ashwin was speaking on his YouTube Channel, 'Ash ki Baat'. Sarfaraz was not selected for the two India A matches against South Africa A at home starting from October 30 onwards, ahead of South Africa's tour to India, which will start from mid-November.

The six-Test old Sarfaraz, who scored 42 and 32 in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Jammu and Kashmir and could not earn a call-up to Indian squad for England tour despite a fiery 92 for India A against England Lions ahead of the hard-fought five-match Test assignment, last featured for India last year during home series against New Zealand, which India lost by 0-3, marking their first series loss at home in Tests after over 12 years.

The Mumbai stalwart was also a part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but did not get to play even a single game. During the NZ series, which India lost, other than 150 in the first Test at Bengaluru, he managed just 21 runs in the other four innings, including two ducks.

Over the last few months, Sarfaraz has worked really hard on his fitness as well, dropping plenty of kilos as he aims to get another look for the national side.

Speaking on his channel, Ashwin said that the way Sarfaraz has been ignored could lead the batter to think that the selectors have seen enough of him and that he is no longer wanted.

"I cannot find an answer to Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection. I am very sad and sorry for him. He has reduced his weight, has scored runs. I really feel sorry for him. This sort of non-selection leads him to think that he has been seen enough and is not wanted. If I were him, I would feel this exactly. Where will he perform and prove his credentials? The doors have been shut," he said.

In 56 first-class matches, Sarfaraz has scored 4,759 runs in 85 innings at an average of 65.19 and a healthy strike rate of over 70, with 16 centuries and 15 fifties and a best score of 301*.

Ashwin also spoke on how Sai Sudharsan, who made his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) managed to leapfrog over domestic stalwart Abhimanyu Easwaran in the battle for next number three.

Sudharsan made it to the tour of England after a 759-run, Orange Cap-winning season for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year. At number three, in all five Tests played so far, he has scored 273 runs at an average of 30.33, with two fifties. In his last Test against the West Indies in Delhi, he managed scores of 87 and 39.

On the other hand, Easwaran has scored 8,025 runs in 106 matches and 182 innings at an average of 48.63, with 27 centuries and 33 fifties. Despite being in the Indian squad on many occasions, he has not had his international debut.

Ashwin said that while Sai himself is a "fabulous" player, his elevation to the Test team means that months of Easwaran's hard work have been overshadowed by two to three months of IPL.

"IPL has a lot of advantages and disadvantages. See the case of Sai Sudharsan. He is a fabulous player. But how did he leapfrog Abhimanyu Easwaran? His performance in a tournament for 2-3 months has overshadowed the performance that Easwaran has put through the first-class season. Rewarding domestic performers is always up to the selectors. This is happening only because that player has done well in the IPL. Selectors need to see whether they want to reward first-class performances or IPL performances," said Ashwin.

The legendary spinner said that if he could give some advice to Easwaran, he would tell him to play T20, have a 400-run IPL season, so that he can find his way to Team India's playing XI.

"It is a sad state. It is quite unfortunate for some of these stalwarts of red-ball cricket. They do not get enough recognition," he said.

Easwaran, who has never played the IPL, last played T20s in 2023 and has solid stats, having scored 976 runs in 33 innings at an average of 37.53, with a century and five fifties. His strike rate in the format is 128.59.

