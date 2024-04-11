"Can't have great days all time": Sangakkara backs Ashwin after struggling against GT

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 : Rajasthan Royals head coach, Kumar Sangakkara, backed Ravichandran Ashwin after he went through a nightmare against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

GT managed to inflict a 3-wicket defeat on the high-flying Royals, and Ashwin emerged as one of the players, who struggled to find his groove with the ball.

In his four-over spell, he ended up conceding 40 runs at a staggering economy of 10.00. He conceded just 10 runs in two overs during the first half of the second innings.

But in his next two overs, GT batters made Ashwin's variations ineffective as they smacked the ball all around the field.

His two overs, which saw him concede 30 runs, eased off the pressure on GT while chasing a herculean total of 197.

"Ash is one of the greatest spinners to play the game, can't have great days all the time and once in a while you have a bad day. Things go we learn and we move on. Ash is a fierce competitor, and I am sure he will come back," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

Despite falling short with the ball, RR soared high with their splendid batting display. Jaiswal, who had a lean run in the ongoing season, showed signs of returning to form.

Shimron Hetmyer was once again effective with his short cameo, skipper Sanju Samson continued to show consistency, and Riyan Parag left the exuberant home fans in a state of thrill with his sensational form.

"We batted really well, the way Sanju and Riyan build our innings was really well and Heti with his cameo was outstanding. Jaiswal looked in good form today. So these are the positives.

"We were right there Kuldeep Sen bowled three brilliant overs we just lost it towards the back end. I think we didn't use the pitch well that's the way the game goes," he added.

Coming to the match, RR set a target of 197 for GT to chase. The visitors started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored before perishing in the 16th over.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Rashid infused life into the match again. Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

