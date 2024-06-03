"Can't look past Boom Boom...": England's Mark Wood heaps praise on Bumrah's yorkers

Barbados [West Indies], June 3 : Ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between India and Ireland, England's Mark Wood hailed India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah saying that he is a great bowler across all phases of the game.

"I love Bumrah's yorker. If I was building a fantasy T20 team can't look past boom boom. He's good up-front, in the middle as well as in death. He has good slower balls," Wood said in a video posted by ICC.

The 30-year-old pacer is a crucial figure in India's quest for a second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title this month in the United States and the Caribbean, with the right arm pacer having made a smooth recovery from a debilitating back injury sustained during the previous year.

Bumrah was out of international cricket for a significant amount of time between 2022 and 2023.

The star bowler made a comeback in August last year, with a T20I series against Ireland, and hasn't looked back since. He was one of the best performers in India's run to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 18.65 with an economy bordering four.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor