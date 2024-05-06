"Can't squeeze everyone in": Hazlewood on Smith, Fraser-McGurk not making it to Australia's T20 WC squad

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Australia's experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood opened up about the omission of young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and experienced star Steve Smith from the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and The West Indies.

Fraser-McGurk has made an instant impact for the Delhi Capitals in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Explosiveness in the opening slot has been a key feature in his batting style. The 22-year-old has amassed 259 runs in six matches at an average of 43.2 and a whopping strike rate of 233.3.

Despite his hot form, he couldn't find a place in the squad and Hazlewood believes that since the top order is already packed it was hard for the youngster to break into the set-up.

"The way he goes about it is quite special, just the ball striking. Where do you fit him in? It's so tough to fit into that top order with what we've got there with experience with Travis [Head], Mitch [Marsh] and Davey [Warner] in the top three, and then the middle order's pretty good as well," Hazlewood said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He'll definitely get his time. He's only young. He'll be in the team sooner rather than later, I think," he added.

Talking about Smith, the veteran speedster felt the right-handed batter could have been useful with his batting skills in conditions that favour spin and his leadership experience in the marquee event.

"Probably someone like Marshy will miss him being captain and just having another player on the field like Smudge [Smith] who you can just turn to at any time and get his advice," Hazlewood said.

"Obviously his batting and fielding as well. The conditions potentially could have suited his game and it's always like picking up the pieces from a bad start is his job, but I think the way we've seen him bat for the sixers [in the BBL], there's a spot at the top as well, but again, you just can't squeeze everyone in," Hazlewood added.

The Baggy Greens are placed alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland in Group B. Australia will kick off their campaign on June 6 against Oman Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

