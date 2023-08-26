"Can't wait to just run straight into them": South Africa's Dewald Brevis as he awaits debut against Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 26 : As he gears up for his international debut, South African cricket sensation Dewald Brevis is set to hit the ground running against Australia for a white-ball series, starting on August 30.

After being called up to the South Africa limited-overs sides for the forthcoming month-end series against Australia, U19 World Cup star Brevis is eager to make his senior debut.

"I must say I am so excited because it's going to be proper heat and lots of fighting so I can't wait for that. I always like it so I can't wait to go out there and just run straight into them, give your best. It's going to be exciting because they are one of the top cricketing nations so it's going to be good cricket and hard cricket," Brevis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Brevis has already had some experience playing in a South Africa jersey, having set a number of records at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2022. The U19 World Cup saw the South African teenager score 506 runs in six games, the most any batter had done in a single competition.

Big runs come with enormous expectations, especially when you were given the nickname of one of the best cricket players the nation has ever produced, and Brevis is well aware of this. Brevis is ready to accept the strain despite the fact that the label "Baby AB" might not disappear very soon.

"It's really been amazing, these last few days because a dream has come true for me. From a very young age, I've wanted to be part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas. It's been an honour and it's been wonderful to live my dream and to spend time with the team. Couldn't have asked for anything better," Brevis said.

"I know there will always be expectations and I always like that because there is more reason to show who you are then," he said. "Pressure is always there; I feel the pressure, but I like it. It's just how you deal with it, just being yourself and enjoying the moment and trying not to think too much of it," he added.

"I just want people to get to know me as Dewald Brevis and just see how I go about my things and I want to inspire people and be an example for people," Brevis stated.

South Africa's white-ball series against Australia begins with three T20Is from August 30, followed by five ODIs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor