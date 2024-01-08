'Can’t wait to wear Mumbai Indians jersey again in WPL', says Yastika Bhatia

New Delhi, Jan 8 With the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) set to happen this year, India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia said she is excited to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey when the tournament begins and felt she had a memorable time with the franchise last year.

Acquired by Mumbai for INR 1.5 crore in the inaugural WPL auction, Yastika made 214 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 21.4 and strike-rate of 112.04. She also affected 13 dismissals from behind the stumps as the franchise won their maiden WPL title in their home city. Yastika was also a recipient of the WPL emerging player of the season award.

“It was memorable. Nobody had an idea about how things would pan out. But the way we were welcomed into the team, we were made to feel like family. We would spend a lot of time talking about how we could improve our game.”

“I am really looking forward to the forthcoming edition of the WPL. I can’t wait to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey and go back to the ground. It’s a completely different feeling being part of MI,” said Yastika to broadcasters JioCinema.

Yastika has been a member of the Indian team across all formats since 2021 and recalled the moment when the news of a maiden call-up to the national team came. “Everyone was happy. My father and mother were in tears. They acknowledged that my efforts had paid off.”

“Even I was happy, but at the same time I was focusing on the fact that I had to help India win the series and then help the team win the World Cup. I realised that my responsibility had increased.”

“Before my debut, Smriti di had hinted that that I might make my debut and helped me calm down. She advised me to play the same way I used to play for Baroda. That series against Australia went off well.”

“But till the time I made my debut, self-doubt had begun creeping in. But at the same time, I was working on improving my game. I was also speaking to Kiran (More) Sir about how I could take my game to the next level,” she elaborated.

Talking of her early life, Yastika said she was into various sports before cricket came calling. “I liked playing sports since childhood. I would go for swimming, karate and badminton. But I never thought cricket would become my career because academics were as important growing up. One of my neighbours used to play Ranji Trophy.”

“He told my father about a girls team practicing at a ground close to our home. My sister and I went there. However, I was too small then so they admitted my sister while I had to wait for two years. While I waited for my chance, I dreamt of going to the ground and playing with my sister.”

“It was very difficult. The condition was that I could play cricket provided I completed my syllabus in six months. There was no comprising with academics. Initially, I didn’t follow anyone. I just wanted to enjoy batting."

"Then gradually, I also started focusing on wicketkeeping. I used to watch Adam Gilchrist. He was Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman. Then once Smriti di made her debut, she became my favourite immediately.”

