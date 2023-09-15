"Capacity to learn is a gift": Ashwin practices spin bowling at NCA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 : Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday practiced spin with the white ball at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos and pictures of him practising with NCA chief VVS Laxman and former spinner Sairaj Bhutale.

"My kinda day. The capacity to learn is a gift. The ability to learn is a skill. However, the willingness to learn is a CHOICE. #cricketlife Thank you for the help @SairajBahutule @VVSLaxman281," tweeted Ashwin.

https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1702588968427290994

In 113 ODIs, Ashwin has taken 151 wickets at an average of 33.49, with the best figures of 4/25. He last played an ODI for India last year in January against South Africa. Before 2022, he had last played an ODI in 2017.

He also played T20Is, representing India in 65 matches. In these, he took 72 wickets with the best figures of 4/8.

He last played a T20I game in November 2022, against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in action during India's tour of West Indies in 2023 in the Test series. Ashwin is one of the all-time greats in Tests for India, taking a total of 489 wickets and scoring 3,185 runs in 94 matches with five centuries and 14 fifties.

