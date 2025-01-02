Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday lauded star pacer Mitchell Starc and said that the 34-year-old just wants to go out and represent his country.

Earlier at the Melbourne Test, the star Aussie pacer struggled to keep up with his fitness. Starc struggled with his upper body during the long-format match. His discomfort was noticed when Starc was seen clutching his back during spells on Day 03 at the Melbourne Test.

However, Starc kept his place in the first eleven after being declared fit in spite of rib soreness sustained in the fourth match of the series.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins said that Starc has bowled at a speed of 145km/hr for almost 15 years, and one cannot do that without always dealing with different niggles or setbacks.

"He has bowled 145km/hr for 15 years now it seems like and a lot of overs. You just don't do that without always dealing with different niggles or setbacks. He just grits his teeth and gets on with it. He's the one player who just refuses ever to talk about being rested or rotated," Cummins said.

Cummins said that he's an absolute dream to have in a side for a captain. He added that Starc has all the abilities of five different bowlers in one.

"He just wants to go out there and play for Australia. He's had some quiet games in the past and people are out to get him. He just wants to turn up and play. I just have huge admiration for him from that point of view. As a bowler, I think he's adapted a lot. Particularly in the last 5 years. He's now got a wobble seam. He uses his bounces quite well. It's not just that get it full, try and swing and hit a front pad. He's got a lot of different strengths. He comes around the wicket to right-handers. I think he's just really proactive. He knows his skill sets really well. He's an absolute dream as a captain. You feel like you've got 5 different bowlers in one," he added.

Australia will take on india in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

