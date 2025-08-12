Captain Shai Hope Equals Brian Lara's Record During West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI (VIDEO)

West Indies Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indies captain on Tuesday. Hope scored his 18th ODI century in 83 balls during the third ODI against Pakistan at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Hope has five centuries as captain of the West Indies in the 50-over format. Brian Lara also scored five centuries but as captain in 125 matches over a 17-year career. Hope has achieved the same number in just 38 matches.

Other top West Indies captains by ODI centuries are Chris Gayle with four, Viv Richards with three, and Richie Richardson with two. The overall record for most ODI centuries as captain belongs to Ricky Ponting of Australia. He scored 22 centuries in 230 matches as captain. Virat Kohli of India follows with 21 centuries in 95 matches.

Hope’s century on Tuesday helped him move to third place for most ODI centuries for the West Indies team. He now trails Chris Gayle, who has 25 centuries, and Brian Lara with 19.

Hope faced 94 balls in the match and scored 120 runs. He hit 10 fours and five sixes. His innings helped the West Indies post a total of 294 for six after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan chose to field first. Hope shared a 110-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Justin Greaves. Greaves scored 43 runs from 24 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Playing XI for West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper/captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Playing XI for Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan (wicketkeeper/captain), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed