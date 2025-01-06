Cape Town [South Africa], January 6 : Following the defeat against South Africa in the second and final match of the series, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood said that his side "didn't start off well" in the game in Cape Town.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Monday clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second and final match of the series at the Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas whitewashed Pakistan in the two-match Test series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Masood praised his side for their performance against South Africa in the first Test match of the series in Centurion. He added that the players individually stepped up in the game.

"Lot of good things, knowing that we did really well in Centurion but didn't close it out. Even here, we didn't start off well, with ball and bat. Conceding too many runs initially, then we folded with the bat on a really nice surface. But the fightback, we made our highest score against SA in Test cricket. Individually people stepped up. [But] we need to learn how to win the crucial moments," Masood was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Pakistan skipper added that he never looked at his personal milestones.

"We have a lot of young cricketers who will learn, and luckily we go straight into another series with West Indies. [Hundred?] I never look at personal milestones. You want it to end up in a winning cause. To have that stand with Babar, to fight back after being sent back in. His character, to step up and open the innings - that pleased me more than anything. A lot of individuals in this team have stepped up when required," he added.

Pakistan began Day 4 of the second Test trailing South Africa by 208 runs with nine wickets in hand in their second innings.

Unbeaten overnight, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood continued eating away at the South Africa total with help from the Pakistan middle order. However, South Africa managed to eke out the wickets of Khurram Shahzad (18) and Kamran Ghulam (28) in the first session.

But the Pakistan innings crumbled in the final session. Keshav Maharaj was South Africa's star, getting the wickets of Rizwan, Salman and Aamer Jamal. When Kagiso Rabada had Mir Hamza dismissed for 16, Pakistan had reached 478, setting the Proteas a modest target of 58.

Having been promoted to opener, David Bedingham went all guns blazing at the total and smashed an unbeaten 44 off merely 30 balls as South Africa secured a win in just 43 balls without losing a wicket.

Ryan Rickelton was the Player of the Match for his impressive double ton that helped South Africa set a massive first innings total of 615. Pakistan had been bowled out for merely 194 in their first innings, before being asked to follow on.

