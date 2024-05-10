"Catches we put down cost us the game": PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin on loss against RCB in IPL 2024

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 : Following the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin spoke of the main reason behind the loss on Thursday.

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as RCB bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out PBKS for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win in the 58th encounter of the IPL 2024 at Dharamsala.

"Spot on 100%, I thought if we have a look through the game where we dropped the two guys, one got a hundred (92) and one got a fifty, both on a duck and that's where the game is won or lost simply. There wasn't much in the batting or bowling, I think from both teams. It was just the catches we put down cost us the game," said Haddin in the post-match press conference.

The former wicketkeeper-batter further lauded the Shashank Singh following his brilliant run in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

"It's disappointing when you see it but it shouldn't be tough work to know to motivate the boys. This is one of the premier competitions in the world, it's a great opportunity to show your skills. We just got to look at Shashank what he's done this tournament and for players in the remaining two games, there's an opportunity. They got to take what's happened personally and find a way to turn the result around in future seasons on a good note," the former Australian cricketer added.

Coming to the game, PBKS opted to field first after winning the toss. After the dismissal of skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) early, Virat (92 in 47 balls, with seven fours and six sixes) and Rajat Patidar (55 in 23 balls, with three fours and six sixes) steadied the RCB's ship with a 76-run stand, keeping the strike rate high. Then, a fine knock by Cameron Green (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six) and his 92-run stand with Virat powered RCB to 241/7 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel (3/38) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Vidwath Kaverappa (2/36) also did fine on his debut.

In the run-chase of 242 runs, Rilee Rossouw (61 in 27 balls, with nine fours and three sixes), Shashank Singh (37 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Jonny Bairstow (27 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) looked dangerous, but lost their wickets on crucial stages.

The rest of the batters could not really put up a fight and lost the game by 60 runs as PBKS bundled out for 181 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for RCB with 3/43. Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Swapnil Singh also took two wickets.

RCB is in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

