Centre summons Wikipedia executives over fake information on cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page

The Ministry of Electronics & IT today summoned executives from Wikipedia to explain how fake information on cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page linking him to the separatist Khalistani movement was published on the website, several reports say. The Centre believes this disinformation could disturb communal harmony and also lead to a law and order situation for the cricketer's family, according to media reports.

A high-level panel is likely to quiz the executives of the crowdsourced digital encyclopaedia on precautionary checks and may even issue a show cause notice Singh faced vitriolic attacks on social media by some users after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. According to the edit history of Mr Singh's Wikipedia page, an unregistered user replaced the words "India" with "Khalistan" at several locations on the profile, but these changes were undone within 15 minutes by Wikipedia editors.