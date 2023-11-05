"Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki...": Sehwag wishes Virat Kohli's on his 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Virat Kohli, the star Indian cricketer turned 35 on Sunday, and the whole cricket fraternity poured him with birthday wishes starting from the former skipper's former teammates, Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to his X account and wished Kohli on his 35th birthday. While wishing Sehwag wrote that century runs in Kohli's veins.

Sehwag further wrote that Kohli's work ethic, passion, hard work and talent helped him to rule the game.

"Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work ethic, passion, hard work and talent has ruled the game. Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes," Sehwag wrote on X.

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1721033792763388067?s=20

Kohli slammed a total of 78 centuries in his cricket career. In which his 48 hundreds came in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Kohli hit 29 tons in the Test format and just one century came in the 20-over format.

Yuvraj Singh wrote on his official social media account that Kohli not only made a mark for himself but has also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.

"When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence. As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you and to see you grow from strength to strength. May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday #KingKohli," Yuvraj wrote.

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1721008778743619919?s=20

Kohli's former teammate Suresh Raina said that his journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary.

"A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You've come a long way, and it's great to witness how far you've come. Here's to more milestones and success in your life," Raina wrote.

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/1721018250417578025?s=20

Cheteshwara Pujara wished Kohli a year filled with success and joy.

"Wishing you a year filled with success and joy! Happy birthday @imVkohli! Go well today," Pujara wrote.

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1721044318713192625?s=20

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Kohli on his birthday and called him the one of the greatest modern-day batters.

"514 intl. matches & counting 26,209 intl. runs & counting ICC World Cup & ICC Champions Trophy winner Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the greatest modern-day batters - a very Happy Birthday," BCCI wrote on their official media account.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1721000137735221734?s=20

Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote that he rules the game with his hard work, skill and boundless fame.

"Happy Birthday, King Kohli Special day and it's time to sing, Happy birthday to the cricketing King Virat Kohli, you rule the game With your hard work, skill and boundless fame," RCB wrote.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1720871066162315675?s=20

On Kohli's birthday, India will lock horns against South Africa in the 37th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor