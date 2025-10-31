"Chak De India!": Bhagwant Mann hails Team India's win over Australia in World Cup semifinal

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated India's Women's Cricket on winning the semi-final clash against defending champions, Australia Women, and gave best wishes to the side for the ICC Women's World Cup final 2025 against South Africa Women in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The Women in Blue stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI cricket.

Hosts successfully chased down 338/10 by Australia, with nine balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

Applauding Team India's performance in the Women's World Cup 2025, Nayab Saini said the players have lifted the nation's pride, adding that "our daughters are no less than our sons."

"Our daughters are no less than our sons... Heartiest congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for reaching the World Cup 2025 final. All you players have made the entire nation hold its head high with pride through your passion and outstanding performance. Best wishes to all of you for the final," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed India's victory over Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal, calling it an "empowering victory of Nari Shakti" and a moment of pride for the entire nation.

"Empowering victory of Nari Shakti. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for defeating Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal and securing a spot in the final. Your hard work, passion, and team spirit have once again proven that Indian women are second to none. This victory is not just of one match, but of the hearts of millions of Indians," the UK CM wrote in his social media post.

Congratulating the Indian women's cricket team for their World Cup semifinal triumph, Bhagwant Mann said the victory was a proud moment for the nation and especially for Punjab's own Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Brilliant victory for the Indian women's cricket team! In the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal, India defeated Australia by 5 wickets. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the final to the entire team, including captain and pride of Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur. Chak De India!" the 52-year-old said.

Recapping the encounter between the two sides, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday.

