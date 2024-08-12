Chamari Athapaththu revealed as 'Player of the Month' for July 2024

Dubai [UAE], August 12 : Sri Lanka's talismanic skipper, Chamari Athapaththu, has outshone a strong field, surpassing India's star openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for July 2024.

July was a prolific month for the southpaw, during which she achieved several new milestones. Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to their maiden Women's Asia Cup title in 2024, defeating seven-time champions India.

This marks the 34-year-old's third ICC Women's Player of the Month award, making her the joint second-most successful cricketer in this category. She is tied with West Indies' Hayley Matthews, with both players sitting just behind Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who has won the award four times.

"I am happy and honoured to have been chosen as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for the third time, and it is heartening to see such recognition for my effortsachieved with the support of my teammates and coachesbeing continuously acknowledged by the cricketing world," Athapaththu said, as quoted by the ICC.

"I believe these recognitions will send a positive message to thousands of girls who are already playing cricket in my country and elsewhere, encouraging them that commitment and dedication to the game will one day pay off," the opener added.

This triumph is yet another significant achievement under Athapaththu's leadership in recent times. Over the last 12 months, Sri Lanka has set several milestones under her captaincy, including their first-ever T20I series wins against England and South Africa.

Sri Lanka also participated in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, held in Abu Dhabi in April-May 2024, where they won all their matches to qualify for the global mega event in October.

However, July was particularly memorable for Athapaththu's contribution to Sri Lanka's historic Women's Asia Cup triumph, according to the ICC.

She excelled with the bat throughout the tournament, leading her team in an undefeated campaign. After a modest 12 runs in Sri Lanka's opening game against Bangladesh, Athapaththu bounced back with a career-best 119* against Malaysia.

An unbeaten 49* against Thailand in the final group game was followed by consecutive match-winning half-centuries against Pakistan (63) and India (61) in the tournament's semi-final and final.

Her 304 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.85 would have been enough to secure the Player of the Tournament award, but the skipper also contributed with the ball, taking three wickets, including one in the final against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor