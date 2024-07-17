Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka in women's Asia Cup, squad announced

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 : Star all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will be leading a Sri Lankan side featuring a fine blend of youth and experience for the Women's Asia Cup, which will start on July 19 in Sri Lanka.

In the squad, experienced stars like pacers Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya and wicketkeeper-batter Anushka Sanjeewani have made their return after being rested during the recently held series against the West Indies in June.

The 15-member squad also features younger and fresher talent, like Rashmika Sewwandi and Imesha Dulani, with the latter yet to make her debut. Veteran spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe, who had just returned to the T20I side against West Indies and wicketkeeper-batter Kaushini Nuthyangana find no place in the squad, as per ESPNCricinfo.

As per a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket, the "Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando, approved the squad."

The 15-match tournament features full-member teams from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and will be joined by Malaysia, the UAE, Thailand, and Nepal.

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A along with Nepal and the UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals on July 26.

The final is set to be played on July 28 in Dambulla.

Full squad: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

