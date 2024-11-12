Chandrakant Pandit applauds Bihar Cricket's growth under Rakesh Tiwari's leadership

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 : Former India cricketer and coach of Madhya Pradesh Ranji team Chandrakant Pandit praised Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari for taking Bihar Cricket to new heights.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh locked horns in the Ranji Trophy match here at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar by 108 runs an innings. Following the conclusion of the match, BCA hosted a felicitation ceremony for the Madhya Pradesh team and BCCI officials at a hotel in the city.

The Madhya Pradesh team coach expressed that, in terms of organization and hospitality, this has been a memorable tour for them. After the ceremony, Pandit, Director of Cricket and Coach of the Madhya Pradesh team, said that under the leadership of BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, the Bihar Cricket Association is moving towards development, and he wished for a bright future for the cricketers of Bihar.

The event was attended by BCA Secretary Jiaul Arfeen, CEO Manish Raj, and General Manager of Anti-Corruption Ajit Pandey. The program was conducted by Media Manager Santosh Jha, with full support from Rupak Kumar, who was appointed as the Liaison Officer for the Madhya Pradesh team by BCA.

The ceremony was attended by Madhya Pradesh's coach Chandrakant Pandit and players, including Captain Shubham Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sagar Solanki, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Arshad Khan, Shubham Senapati, Anubhav Agarwal, Venkatesh Iyer, and Aryan Pandey.

Support staff included Physio Abhijeet Sayal, Trainer Mayank Agarwal, and Manager Rohan Punekar, along with BCCI officials Sanjay Raul (Match Referee), K.R. Vasuki and Rohan Ingavale (Umpires), Senior Video Analyst Sanjay Kumar, Video Analyst K. Chandan, and Scorer Anshu Kiran.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna is going to host three Ranji Trophy matches this season. Two matches have been completed and the third one will be played in January 2025. The Bihar cricket team is currently featuring in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy and now lock horns with Punjab from Wednesday.

