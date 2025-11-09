Melbourne [Australia], November 9 : Former Aussie batter Greg Chappell expressed concerns over Australia's ageing squad, "oldest international team fielded in 90 plus years" for the opening Test against England in home Ashes at Perth, and warned they could be "put under the pump" if the visitors' express pacers led by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer click.

The first Ashes Test will take place from November 21 onwards at Perth's Optus Stadium, with Australia fielding an ageing unit, with just one player, Cameron Green, below 30 years of age, and Usman Khawaja, the opener, being the oldest at 38. Even his potential opening partners, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald also being in their early 30s.

Writing a column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell said that England "have put all their eggs in a pace basket" and have prioritised the fitness of Wood and Archer for the series. He also expects them to play in the first two Tests at Perth and at Brisbane, with the latter being the pink-ball Test.

The former cricketer said that England could "surprise" Aussies if the surfaces favour pace" since how "very few people enjoy batting against real pace". Adding how very few line-ups in history have had three or four bowlers capable to touching 140 kph, including Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson for England besides Wood and Archer, the "ageing" Australian line-up could be "under the pump" if England attack clicks and they could need "reflexes and concentration of highest order" to tackle England pacers.

"England have put nearly all their eggs in the pace basket, a septet of fast bowlers with whom to challenge what they believe to be a fragile batting line-up. They have prioritised the fitness of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for this series, so I expect them both to play in Perth and in Brisbane, and then they will rotate the rest of the pace squad through the remaining Tests," said Chappell as quoted in his ESPNCricinfo column.

"If Archer and Wood are both fit for purpose, England could surprise the Australians on a surface that will favour pace. Very few people enjoy batting against real pace. We would all rather bat against medium-pacers and spinners, but at this level, it has to be done. Normally, it is one or two really quick bowlers in the line-up and then the pace drops off. Very few teams in history have three or four in the ranks who get it through at over 140kph. That will get your attention and it will require reflexes and concentration of the highest order. The ageing Australian line-up might be put under the pump if the England attack clicks, " he added.

Chappell also pointed out that Khawaja, at 38, is the oldest opener to play a Test for Australia since Lindsay Hassett in 1953. He also said that if England is able to make early inroads into the Aussie line-up, they could be at a huge advantage.

"Khawaja is the oldest opener to play a Test for Australia since Lindsay Hassett did it in his final Test at The Oval, in 1953. Hassett scored 53 in the first innings of a Test that England won by eight wickets. England had Fred Trueman, who was a genuine quick, in their attack, but Alec Bedser and Trevor Bailey were medium-fast at best. Ussie turns 39 during the series, so he will be tested by a procession of fast bowlers. His potential partner is a 31-year-old debutant or a makeshift opener also in his 30s. England will take a huge advantage if they can make early inroads in the Australia batting regularly in the series," he said.

Khawaja managed just 117 runs against West Indies in three Tests without a fifty in six innings and had a poor ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa. Recently, he has had scores of 69, 46, 0 and 87 in the Sheffield Shield competition so far.

The legendary batter also warned that unless a handful of players below age of 25 debut in next six or 12 months, Australia are "going to have a painful regeneration problem when Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon leave." He also pointed out how the Australian domestic cricket system has one flaw, that it does not produce "Test-ready players", but only identifies those with skills to make it to the top and urged Cricket Australia to provide more 'A' team matches in future to solve this problem.

"So here we are in Australian cricket. The oldest international team fielded in 90-plus years will take the field in a fortnight. Thirty-five may be the new 30, but I believe that unless a handful of under 25s are going to be debuting in the next six to 12 months, we are going to have a painful regeneration problem when Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon leave," he said.

Domestic competitions don't produce Test-ready players; they only identify those with the skills to make it at the top level, so CA must prioritise giving the next generation as much international cricket at the Australia A level as possible to bridge the gap," he concluded.

Chappell also pointed out that Perth, with its extremely "fast and bouncy" nature, serves as a venue which will impact the outcome of the series, hosting the opener. He said that the winner of the opening clash will have a "big psychological advantage" heading into the second Test, a pink-ball one at Brisbane. He said that these two Tests collectively "could decide the urn".

"Which match could decide the urn: Now to the series ahead. Perth Stadium is a venue unlike any other in Test cricket. It will be fast and will bounce more than anything that the England players usually play on. This Test will have a big bearing on the outcome of the series, so the team that performs well here will take a big psychological advantage to Brisbane. The first two Tests - at Perth's pace cauldron and Brisbane's pink-ball furnace under lights - could decide the urn. Now was a time to be bold," said Chappell.

The Ashes in Australia will start from November 21 onwards at Perth, with Steve Smith leading the side in the match due to the absence of Pat Cummins due to a back injury. England would aim to secure their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2011 and their overall first since 2015.

Australia's First Test squad for Ashes: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

