Chase's all-round effort helps WI level series with 5-wicket win over Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 11 : An all-round performance from Roston Chase helped West Indies secure a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI at Tarouba on Monday.

With this win, Windies have levelled the three-match series at 1-1. The match was curtailed due to rain.

WI opted to field first for a 37-over-per-side match. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and at one point were reduced to 88/4 in 21.1 overs.

It was contributions from Hussain Talat (31 in 32 balls, with four boundaries) and Hasan Nawaz (36* in 30 balls, with three sixes) which took Pakistan to 171/7 in 37 overs.

Jayden Seales (3/23 in seven overs) was WI's top wicket-taker in the match, while Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Chase got a wicket each.

After it started raining again, the revised playing conditions and target for the hosts were 184 runs in 35 overs.

However, WI were reduced to 48/3, with Hasan Ali (2/35) and Abrar Ahmed (1/23) doing the initial damage to the Windies. It was a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket between skipper Shai Hope (32 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (45 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) that brought the run-chase back on track for WI. Mohammed Nawaz (2/17) struck in quick succession to remove the duo, bringing the hosts to a tricky 107/5 in 21.2 overs.

Roston Chase (49* in 47 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Justin Greaves (26* in 31 balls, with a six) formed a useful 77-run partnership to take the hosts to a five-wicket win with 10 balls in hand.

Chase was given the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round effort.

