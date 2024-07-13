"Chasing was one thing we talked about...": Indian skipper Gill after 10 wicket win over Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 13 : Following his side's 10 wicket win over Zimbabwe, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed happiness at how the team carried out the run-chase without losing a single wicket.

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

Following the game in the post-match presentation, Gill said, "Chasing was one thing we talked about. We could not do it in the first game, so it was good to get it done. The job is not done though. This is a great team, great bunch of players. Hopefully, we will be able to take the team forward."

On the team changes for the next game on Sunday, Gill said, "I have not had the discussion with the coach. If there are any changes, we will let you know at the toss tomorrow."

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go on Sunday.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor