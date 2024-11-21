Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday showered praise on the young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and called him an "aggressive player".

Jaiswal, who debuted in the longer format in 2023 against West Indies, has since appeared in 14 Tests, amassing 1407 runs at a strike rate of 70.13 and an average of 56.28. The upcoming BGT series would be the 22-year-old's first series against the mighty Australia.

After months of anticipation, India and Australia, two heavyweights in Test cricket, are set to renew their fierce rivalry in Perth starting Friday.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Cheteshwar Pujara said that Yashasvi is probably one of the most talented cricketers India has produced. The veteran cricketer added that the young top gun would play an important role in the upcoming series against Australia.

"Well, to answer your first question, Yashasvi is probably one of the most talented cricketers India has produced. And I am very confident that even going forward, I know that he has a lot to prove, especially playing overseas. But he will play a key role in this particular series. If we have to win the series, his role is the most important one. He is someone who is an aggressive player. He can play a role like what David Warner used to do for the Australian team," Pujara was quoted in a release from Star Sports.

Pujara said that Jaiswal will hold the key for the Indian batting lineup since he is an opener.

"For us, I think his batting will be very important. Even in India, when we were losing the series, when he (Jaiswal) made runs, we were in a strong position. Being an opening player, he holds the key for the Indian batting lineup. I am sure that he will be successful. Obviously, there will be challenges throughout this series, but he is mentally tough. He prepares really, really well. He hits a number of balls and loves batting. I really feel that he has a long way to go for the Indian team across formatsnot just in the Test format but across all formats. I think he will be very successful over time," he added.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series will kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor