Chloe Tryon ruled out as South Africa name squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 5 : All-rounder Chloe Tryon will miss South Africa's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka due to an injury.

Tyron missed out on the third T20I and has been subsequently ruled out of the entire ODI series. She will continue her rehabilitation for a back injury.

Karabo Meso, a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter has earned her maiden ODI call-up. Annerie Dercksen who was a part of South Africa's 2-1 T20I series defeat against Sri Lanka has been left out. All-rounder Delmi Tucker has been included in the squad as her replacement.

South Africa's head coach, Hilton Moreeng, opened up about the impact of Chloe's absence on the team and said, "It's a big loss with the injury of Chloe as an allrounder, that's why Delmi has come into the squad and she can give you the off-spin option and with her batting."

"In these conditions, we never know this time of year what to expect on our surfaces. So we make sure that we have all our angles covered and overall we're just excited to make sure that we finish off on a high and go into our off-season," he added.

The three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship which will determine the qualification for the ODI World Cup. South Africa are currently in second position with ten wins in fifteen games and with a total of 20 points.

"It's a very simple equation for us, there's six points to play for and Sri Lanka showed now in the last two to three days what they are capable of, so it's now to make sure that we can get that right because every game there's a lot more to play for. Qualification is key for the 2025 World Cup. It's going to be a challenge but everyone is looking forward to it and we have a very strong squad on home soil," Moreeng added.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune Delmi Tucker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor