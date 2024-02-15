Chris Gayle lauds Sarfaraz Khan for half-century on international debut against England

New Delhi [India], February 15 : Explosive West Indies legend Chris Gayle on Thursday congratulated Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan for scoring a half-century on his much-anticipated international debut against England in the second Test at Rajkot.

Sarfaraz finally made his much-anticipated international debut, entertaining the spectators with his knock of 62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 93.33.

Taking to Instagram, Gayle posted a picture of him watching Sarfaraz in action, applauding the young batter for his knock using a "clapping" emoji.

Notably, Gayle and Sarfaraz have played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Between 2015-18, Sarfaraz played 25 matches for RCB, scoring 228 runs in 18 innings coming down as a lower-order-batter.

Sarfaraz's surge to the international level was much anticipated by fans, who have kept an eye on his domestic cricket form. He has been thriving in first-class cricket, most notably the Ranji Trophy, where he top-scored in 2021-22 with 982 runs in six matches, placed fifth in the 2019-20 season with 928 runs in six matches, scoring well in the 2022-23 season as well with 556 runs in six matches.

In the unofficial Test series of three matches against England Lions that earlier happened side-by-side with the series between senior sides, Sarfaraz did well for India A, scoring 96 in a Tour match then 4, 55 and 161 in two unofficial Tests.

In 45 first-class matches before his international debut, Sarfaraz scored 3,912 runs at an average of 69.85, with 14 centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score being 301*.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended the first day at 326/5, with Ravindra Jadeja (110* in 212 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) unbeaten.

Earlier, India was in trouble at 33/3. But centuries from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (131 in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja took India out of trouble. Sarfaraz's half-century also helped India go beyond the 300-run mark.

Pacer Mark Wood (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

