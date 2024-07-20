Chris Silverwood joins Oval Invincibles in the Hundred after leaving Sri Lanka team

Londing [UK], July 20 : After resigning from the position of Sri Lanka's head coach, Chris Silverwood landed a job in English cricket as assistant coach with defending champions the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred.

He resigned in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup, which saw Sri Lanka crash out of the tournament in the group stage.

Silverwood has replaced Azhar Mahmood and joined Tom Moody's staff as one of his assistant coaches at the Invincibles ahead of their opening clash against the Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday. He will join Matt Walker and Jim Troughton in the Oval Invincibles men's coaching staff.

Mahmood left Oval Invincibles after taking up the role of assistant coach with the Pakistan team earlier this year.

Silverwood previously worked as England's men's team set-up as a fast bowling coach in 2018. He was selected on the back of the success he enjoyed in the County Championship. He helped Essex win the County Championship title the previous year. He was subsequently appointed head coach in 2019, where he led the team across all three formats.

He parted ways with England following their 4-0 defeat in Australia in early 2022.

Former England cricketer James Foster will return to the Hundred after he lost his job as Northern Superchargers coach last year. He will replace Paul Collingwood as one of Trevor Bayliss' assistant coaches at the London Spirit.

The London Spirit have also added two more assistant coaches to their women's team management set-up.

The new changes saw the arrival of Yorkshire men's assistant coach, Ali Maiden, and Sunrisers' Marc Broom in the London Spirit backroom staff.

One of the most notable coaching appointments in the Hundred took place this year. Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff replaced Foster as Superchargers head coach in the men's competition. As the head coach of the Superchargers, his first game is against the Trent Rockets at Headingley on Friday.

