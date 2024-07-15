Chris Woakes looks to England's legendary pace duo for inspiration ahead of second Test against WI

Nottingham [UK], July 15 : England all-rounder Chris Woakes is looking to draw inspiration from retired legends Stuart Broad and James Anderson who evolved as bowlers as they got older.

After Anderson had his last dance for England in their victory against the West Indies in the first Test, Woakes now is the sole senior bowler left in the English camp.

With the mantle falling on his shoulders, Woakes will lead England's young and talented pace attack in the second Test against the Caribbean side.

The 35-year-old enjoys an exemplary record on home soil, but his numbers outside England are in complete contrast with his home tally.

With an eye on the Ashes tour in 2025-26, Woakes is aiming to improve his numbers in Australia. In seven Tests in Australia, Woakes has returned without much success, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 51.68.

"I just don't rule anything out. It'd be hard for me to just stand here and say I'll be the opening bowler in that Ashes. Obviously, my away record probably isn't as good as my home. But at the same time, I've looked at Stu [Broad] and Jimmy [Anderson] evolve as they've got older. And I still hope that I can potentially do the same, but I said I don't look too far ahead," Woakes said, as quoted from the ICC.

"I've always looked throughout my England career as just looking at the very next event, the very next game, the very next series and trying to be in the best shape possible for that game, that series. I think as soon as you start looking too far ahead, you get caught up in it," he added.

In the home conditions, Woakes has contributed with the bat and ball. He has racked up 1,054 runs at an average of 32.93 in 29 Tests and 43 innings, with a century, five fifties, and a best score of 137*. He is also lethal with the ball at home, taking 114 wickets in these games at an average of 22.04, with five five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

However, in away conditions, Woakes has taken just 36 wickets in 20 Tests at an average of 51.88, with no five-wicket or ten-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has scored 723 runs at an average of just 21.90, with just one fifty in 37 innings.

Throughout his career, Woakes has primarily featured as a first or second-change bowler. However, in the twilight stage of his career, he might have to take the new ball.

"It'll be slightly different if I was given the new ball. For the majority of my career, I've come on first-change, so that's something that I'll maybe need to get my head around moving forward. Other than that, you try and deliver your skills, and whenever there is a new guy coming into the team, you still try and pass on a little bit of knowledge," Woakes said.

"I've been around for long enough to be able to hopefully do that. Maybe I need to do that a little bit more now that Stu and Jim have finished, particularly on the field more so than off it. That's probably the only big thing," he added.

After going 1-0 up in the three-match series, England will look to put the final nail in the coffin in the second Test, which will begin on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor