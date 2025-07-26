Chris Woakes Strikes Twice in First Over, Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for Ducks on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 4th Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England fast bowler Chris Woakes delivered a fiery opening spell on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in a maiden first over at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes gave England a dream start in India’s second innings after the hosts posted a mammoth 669 in their first innings. The pacer bowled a full delivery from around the wicket that moved away from Jaiswal and found the edge. Joe Root completed a sharp catch at first slip to send the opener back for a four-ball duck. Sudharsan fell just two balls later. A short ball outside off stump left the left-hander undecided and his hanging bat resulted in a catch at second slip by Harry Brook.

TWO IN TWO!



Nicked straight to Harry Brook. WHAT A START! 🤯



🇮🇳 0️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qbokPo7iKj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2025

India went into Lunch at one for two with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the crease. The visitors trail by 310 runs and face an uphill task to stay in the match.

Earlier in the day, England added 125 runs in the morning session. Ben Stokes led the charge with 141 while Joe Root contributed 150. The duo powered England to a dominant total with support from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Brydon Carse.

Ravindra Jadeja was India’s most successful bowler with four wickets for 143 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar took two wickets each but conceded over 100 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj picked up one wicket apiece.

India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings. Stokes had earlier taken five wickets for England to restrict the visitors.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win in this Test will seal the series. India must win or draw the match to keep their hopes alive.