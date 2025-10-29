Clinical Afghanistan seal 53-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 29 : An all-round show from Azmatullah Omarzai, a four-wicket haul from Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and half-century from Ibrahim Zadran were the standouts as a clinical Afghanistan secured a 53-run win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare on Wednesday.

With this win, Afghanistan are 1-0 up in the three-match series. Chasing a 181-run target set by Afghanistan largely due to contributions of Zadran (52 in 33 balls, with six fours and a six), Zimbabwe was never really a threat with Mujeeb (4/20) and Omarzai (3/29) dominating the hosts.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. A 76-run stand for the opening wicket started off things for Afghanistan as Zadran launched an assault on Zimbabwe's line-up alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) in just 7.4 overs.

Sikander Raza (3/20) triggered a collapse, as Afghanistan was reduced to 128/5 in 15.3 overs. He also overtook pacer Blessing Muzarabani (230 international wickets) to become the second-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in international cricket.

Omarzai (27 in 21 balls, with a four and six) and Shahidullah (22* in 13 balls, with four boundaries) played vital cameos to lift Afghanistan to 180/6 in 20 overs. Blessing Muzarabani (2/41) also emerged as an important bowler.

During the run-chase of 181, Omarzai and Mujeeb ur Rahman reduced ZImbabwe to 68/7 in 10.2 overs.

Brad Evans (24 in 19 balls, with two fours) and Tinotenda Maposa (32 in 15 balls, with five fours) put on a 53-run stand, but they were bundled out for 127 runs in 16.1 overs.

Omarzai got the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor