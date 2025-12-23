Clinical India restrict Sri Lanka to 128/9 in 2nd T20I

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 : Fine bowling spells from Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 128/9 in 20 overs during their second T20I of the five-match series at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

India needs to chase down 129 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pacer Kranti Gaud gave Team India a fine start, dismissing SL opener Vishmi Gunaratne for a three-ball one, with a soft caught and bowled dismissal. SL was 2/1 in one over.

Following this, Hasini Perera and skipper Chamari Athapaththu showed some attacking intent, with Chamari unleashing a four and a six against Kranti in third over, looting 13 runs in total.

Chamari looked in a delicate touch against pacers; however, a slower delivery from spinner Sneh Rana tempted the Lankan captain to go big, only to find Amanjot Kaur at long-off. Chamari was gone for a 24-ball 31, with three fours and two sixes. SL was 38/2 in 5.3 overs.

SL ended their powerplay at 39/2 in six overs, with Harshitha Samarawickrama (2*) and Hasini (11*) unbeaten.

In the eighth over, Harshitha Madavi unleashed a hat-trick of fours against spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, bringing up the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

The duo got a fine partnership going, ending the first half of the SL innings at 66/2 in 10 overs, with Harshitha (15*) and Hasini (17*) unbeaten.

However, another tame caught-and-bowled dismissal by Shree Charani sent Hasini packing for a 28-ball 22, with three fours. SL was 82/3 in 12.5 overs.

Courtesy of a four from Harshitha, a loft over long-on, SL reached the 100-run mark in 16.1 overs.

There was no stopping Amanjot from being involved as she brilliantly ran out Harshitha for a 32-ball 33, with four boundaries. SL was 104/4 in 16.2 overs.

In the 18th over, Vaishnavi got her maiden international scalp, getting Nilakshi de Silva caught by Charani for three-ball two. SL was five down at 109 in 17.1 overs.

Wickets kept coming for Team India, as Kavisha Dilhari (14 in 18 balls), was dismissed by Charani, with Amanjot once again providing an assist, while Vaisnavi removed Shashini Gimhani for a golden duck courtesy a fine catch by Smriti Mandhana at long-on. SL was 122/7 in 19.2 overs.

Kawya Kavindi and Kaushani Nuthyangana were also run out, with SL ending their innings at 128/9 in 20 overs.

Charani (2/23) and Vaishnavi (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for India, while Sneh and Kranti took a wicket each.

