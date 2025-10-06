CM Dhami attends final of Uttarakhand Premier League, lauds tournament for promoting women's cricket

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the final clash of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL), lauding the league for its promotion of women's players.

The final of the men's competition took place on Sunday, while the women's competition in the league ran from September 23 to September 26.

Speaking in Dehradun about league's promotion of women's cricket, Dhami said, "I am delighted that the Uttarakhand Cricket Association is promoting women players, besides the men players. Four teams of women players performed brilliantly in this tournament. I am confident that the participation of women in this League will prove to be a milestone in the future."

The title clash for the men's trophy took place between Nainital Tigers and Haridwar Elmas. S Dangwal (52) and B Lalwani (35) were the top scorers as Nainital posted 148/6 on the board.

P Bhati (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Haridwar.

In the run-chase for Haridwar, K Chandela's quickfire 19-ball 33 served as a solid foundation while M Uzair Malik (22* in 13 balls, with two sixes) and S Gupta (15* in five balls, with two sixes) took them to the target with four wickets and four balls left.

The women's final was on September 26 between Haridwar Storms women and Tehri Queens women, with the latter prevailing by seven wickets in a chase of 100.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor