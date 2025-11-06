CM Dhami congratulates Women's Cricket World Cup star Sneha Rana; announces ₹50 Lakh incentive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 6 : Uttarakhand's daughter and international cricketer Sneha Rana, who represented India in the recently concluded Women's Cricket World Cup, received a phone call from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Chief Minister congratulated Sneha Rana on her selection to the Indian cricket team and extended his best wishes for an outstanding performance and India's victory in the World Cup tournament, according to a press release from the Uttarakhand CMO.

Appreciating her achievements and her role in bringing pride to both the state and the nation, Chief Minister Dhami announced an incentive of ₹50 lakh for Sneha Rana..

Chief Minister Dhami said, as quoted from a press release from Uttarakhand CMO, "Sneha Rana has brought glory to Uttarakhand on the world stage through her hard work, determination, and talent. Her success is an inspiration for our youth, especially for young girls. The state government is committed to providing the best support and encouragement to sportspersons."

"Uttarakhand's daughters are making the nation proud, and Sneha Rana's performance is a shining example of this excellence, he added.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition and support, Sneha Rana said, "I will continue to strive to bring honour to the country and to Uttarakhand."

Hosts India became the fourth nation to lift the trophy, to the delight of their adoring fans in Navi Mumbai, at the end of a competition which saw individual records set and more eyeballs than ever following the action, according to a ICC media release.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

India's Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament after becoming the first player to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and she saved her best for last with five for 39 in the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor