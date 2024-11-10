Coetzee, Jansen shine as South Africa restrict India to 124/6 in 2nd T20I

Gqeberha [South Africa], November 10 : Fine bowling performances from pacer Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen helped South Africa restrict a power-packed Indian line-up to 124/6 in the second T20I of the four-match series at Gqeberha on Sunday.

SA needs to chase down 125 runs to level the series 1-1.

After South Africa won the toss and put India to field first, the current T20 World Cup champions were off to a poor start as pace duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee quickly got rid of swashbuckling openers Sanju Samson (0) and Abhishek Sharma (5). After making centuries in previous two of his T20Is, Sanju experienced the lowest of the lows.

India was 5/2 in 1.5 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav could not also stay for long, continuing his hot and cold year in T20Is. He was trapped leg-before-wicket by pacer Andile Simelane for just four runs in nine balls. India was 15/3 in four overs.

Left-handers Tilak Varma and Axar Patel steered India through the remainder of the powerplay without any loss of wicket, ending the sixth over at 34/3, with Tilak (13*) and Axar (10*) unbeaten.

However, their partnership was cut short at just 30 runs. Tilak drived an outside-off tossed delivery by skipper Aiden Markram, which landed into the hands of David Miller at covers, removing the youngster for 20 in 20 balls, with a four and six. India was 45/4 in eight overs.

With help of a four by Axar on a Keshav Maharaj delivery through the covers, India reached the 50-run mark in 8.5 overs.

Axar and Hardik Pandya were just forming another partnership, when an unfortunate run-out ended Axar's stay at crease for 21-ball 27, with four boundaries. India was 70/5 in 11.5 overs.

After 15 overs, India was 86/5, with Hardik (13*) and Rinku Singh (9*) unbeaten.

Rinku's stay at the crease was also shortlived as he could make just nine runs in 11 balls, giving Nqabayomzi Peter his first wicket. Gerald Coetzee took a fine catch as Rinku attempted a slogsweep. India was 87/6 in 15.2 overs.

India reached the 100-run mark in 16.5 overs.

Hardik released some pressure in the 18th over, hitting Jansen for two fours and a six, taking the score to 115/6. However, the next over by Coetzee could give India only three runs as Pandya struggled to play him and missed two low full tosses.

India's innings ended on 124/6, with Hardik (39* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Arshdeep Singh (7* in six balls, with a six).

Coetzee and Jansen created problems for India, delivering quality spells of 1/25 each in their four overs. Markram, Peter, Andile also got a scalp each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor