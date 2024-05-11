College student enters ground to meet Dhoni during IPL match in Ahmedabad, arrested

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 : A college student has been arrested for criminal trespassing and illegal entry after invading the field to meet legendary cricketer MS Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the stadium on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Jai Bharat, is a final-year BA student.

Ahmedabad ACP Digvijay Singh Rana told reporters on Saturday that a case of trespassing and illegal entry has been registered against the accused student.

"Yesterday, during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, a college student jumped onto the field and started running towards the pitch. There was a break during the match and the accused thought of meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Constables present at the spot apprehended him," ACP Rana said.

"In the preliminary investigation, we found that he had no other intentions. A case has been registered against him for trespassing and illegal entry during the match," he added.

Recapping the match, CSK elected to field first after winning the toss. Sudarshan (103 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Gill (104 in 55 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) put on a 210-run opening partnership, which powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 10/3. Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63 in 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Moeen Ali (56 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) temporarily posed a threat to GT with a 109-run partnership. But after that, CSK lost wickets regularly and was restricted to 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma (3/31) and Rashid Khan (2/38) were among the top bowlers for GT.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

