London [UK], September 9 : Jamie Smith of England has scored 487 runs at an average of 48.70 from six Tests this summer. His latest performance at The Oval has drawn comparisons to legendary Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, according to England assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Gilchrist was known for his aggressive batting, and Smith is beginning to show similar traits.

Collingwood remarked, "It's exciting when he comes in. He's certainly an entertainer," as per quoted by ICC.

"You go back to the days of when Gilchrist would come in for Australia. It sucks the life out of you as the opposition when someone has the ability to do something like that. In his short Test career, he has shown some great skills," he added.

Smith scored a rapid 67 in England's second innings, helping set a target of 219 for Sri Lanka. By stumps, Sri Lanka had reached 94/1, putting them in a strong position to win and keep their ICC World Test Championship hopes alive.

Smith's quick 50-ball innings, featuring 10 fours and a six, provided crucial runs for his team.

England's top-order struggled against Sri Lanka's bowlers, with Lahiru Kumara (4/21), Vishwa Fernando (3/40), and Asitha Fernando (2/49) making significant inroads.

Collingwood acknowledged Sri Lanka's advantage but remained hopeful, saying, "We're going to need a special day if we're going to win this match," as per quoted by ICC.

"There will be belief in the dressing room. It will be one hell of a Test match to win from this position," he said.

He added, "We always look at the opportunity, rather than the failures. When you have that optimism, it's amazing what can translate on to the cricket field. We have been in some deep holes at times but have found ways of getting out of them because of the talent in the dressing room."

England will need to claim nine more wickets to achieve a series sweep.

